Over 5 lakh expected to attend PM Modi's rally in Bhagalpur: BJP leader

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar unit BJP president Dilip Jaiswal chaired a crucial meeting of party officials at the Bhagalpur Town Hall on Friday.

After the meeting, Jaiswal confirmed that PM Modi will address a massive public gathering at Airport Ground in Bhagalpur. Over five lakh people, including farmers from Bhagalpur and 13 surrounding districts, are expected to participate.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Bhagalpur on February 24.

Jaiswal emphasised that farmers’ welfare remains a top priority for the NDA government.

“The Prime Minister always cares about farmers, and during his visit to Bhagalpur, he will also discuss their interests,” Jaiswal said.

With Bihar Assembly elections approaching, PM Modi’s visit is seen as a major political event, likely aimed at strengthening the BJP’s presence in the state.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi will release the 19th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers across the country.

He will discuss farmers' prosperity and income growth. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the event.

Apart from Jaiswal, prominent attendees in the meeting included organisation general secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania, Former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar ministers Santosh Singh, Janak Ram, and Surendra Mehta, state general secretaries Mithilesh Tiwari and Lalan Mandal, district presidents, general secretaries, and core committee members from 13 districts.

Responding to Lalu Prasad's claims, Jaiswal took a sarcastic dig, stating: “The way he is making claims, one wonders if he is losing his political grip in Bihar. The guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resonating across the country, and in Bihar too, people are standing firmly with the BJP.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that as long as he is politically active in Bihar, the BJP would not come to power in Bihar.

Jaiswal’s remarks indicate that the BJP is focused on strengthening its base in Bihar, particularly among farmers, ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to energise the party’s campaign and outreach in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.