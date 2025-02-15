Property buyers in Greater Mumbai can register documents at any sub-registrar office from Monday

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Property buyers in Greater Mumbai from Monday (February 17) onwards can register their documents at any of the sub-registrar’s offices in the metropolis.

The State Revenue Department’s deputy secretary Satyanarayan Bajaj issued a gazette notification on January 29 and its implementation will start from Monday as a part of the government’s one state one registration programme under the 100-day action plan for the revenue department chalked out by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A revenue department officer said, “Now from Monday onwards the property buyer can register property in any office of sub-registrar of stamps and registration of Mumbai city and suburb. This has been done under the state government’s initiative of one state one registration which aims at common jurisdiction. At present, there are four talukas comprising Mumbai City, Andheri, Borivali and Kurla. There is a taluka-wise common jurisdiction meaning if a property buyer wants to register property in Andheri taluka he or she is able to register at any of the sub registrars of stamps and registration from that taluka. But from Monday the property buyer can register property in any office of sub-registrar of Mumbai city and suburb.”

There are a total of 32 offices of sub-registrar of stamps and registration in Greater Mumbai.

According to the officer, about 2,000 documents of properties are registered daily in Greater Mumbai. “After the review of common jurisdiction for property registration in Greater Mumbai, the government will extend the one state the one registration across Maharashtra,” the officer said.

The stamp duty and registration fee has been one of the major sources of state revenue after state GST and excise duty. The state government has set an ambitious target of mobilisation of Rs 60,000 crore for the fiscal 2024-25 against Rs 50,000 crore in 2023-24.

