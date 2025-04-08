Gary Stead steps away from NZ's white ball coaching, mulling over Test future

Auckland, April 8 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed his decision to step away from the white ball formats and will decide in the next few weeks if he wishes to reapply for the role of Test coach.

New Zealand’s most successful coach, Stead was first appointed to the position in 2018 following the resignation of Mike Hesson, and has twice had his contract renewed: in 2020, and in 2023 – the latter term expiring in June this year.

"While still considering his options in terms of the Test position, Stead who steered Nee Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021, and to an unprecedented 3-nil Test series sweep of India on the sub-continent last year, has formally signalled his intention to step down from ODI and T20I role," New Zealand Cricket said in a release.

In the white-ball formats, the side reached the final of the recently-concluded Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE, a Cricket World Cup Final in 2019, and a T20 World Cup Final in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to getting away from touring life for a while and having a think about my future. My focus has been on finishing the season strongly with a lesser experienced team.

“The past six to seven months has been particularly busy with relatively non-stop cricket action since September. I now want to evaluate my options but still feel I have coaching left in me, albeit not as Head Coach across all formats.

“The next month will give me the opportunity to discuss the situation more with my wife, family and others. I’ll be in a better position to know whether I want to reapply for the Test coaching position after this time of reflection," Stead was quoted by NZC.

NZC chief high performance officer Bryan Stronach said Stead deserved the opportunity to take some time out over his decision.

“Gary’s results have been very impressive over a long period and we’re very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over,” said Stronach.

“At the moment we haven’t any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we’re unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who’s putting their name forward," he added.

NZC said advertising for the position, both in full and/or in part, will commence "within the next week or so."

