Gang stealing trucks on GT-Karnal road busted, three nabbed

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they had busted a gang of highway robbers who used to steal trucks on GT Karnal road.

The accused have been identified as Shamuddin alias Shamu, 59, also the kingpin of the gang, Kapil, 38, and Abad, 36, all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the special staff of Outer North district was working diligently on the gang of highway robbers after three cases of truck robbery were registered in the district in the last 3-4 months.

"With the help of technical surveillance the police team checked almost 1,000 CCTV cameras starting from the place of incidents in Alipur, Delhi to Khanauri, Punjab covering almost around 300 km," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

"The scanning of the CCTV footage led to the identification of the gang members and they were nabbed from Delhi and its peripherals," he added.

"Shammudin, who is also previously involved in eight criminal cases registered across the city, had a business of raw materials some years ago but due to heavy loss in business and to recover the loss, he planned some highway robberies with his ex-drivers namely Abad, Kapil, Irshad and Shamsher," said the official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.

