G7: PM Modi calls for strict action against nations who promote terrorism

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for "strict action against countries who support and promote terrorism."

His statements assume significance at a time when Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir is in the United States and will meet President Donald Trump over lunch in White House on Wednesday.

Emphasising the security challenges, PM Modi called upon countries to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

Thanking the global community for their strong support to India in its fight against terrorism, PM Modi expressed that the "Pahalgam terror attack was not just an assault on India, but on the entire humanity."

On the ongoing conflicts, particularly the high intensity war between Iran and Israel, PM Modi expressed that "uncertainty and conflicts in various parts of the world have had a debilitating impact on the countries of the Global South, and India took it as its responsibility to make the voice of the Global South heard at the world stage."

He also underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future.

Addressing a session on ‘Energy Security: Diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world', PM Modi thanked the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, for his invitation and congratulated the G7 on marking 50 years of its journey.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations.

While elaborating on India’s commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that "availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India’s approach to energy security."

Emphasising that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world which has successfully met its Paris commitments ahead of time, the PM highlighted India’s commitment to a sustainable and green future.

He underscored that the nation has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun, One World, One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them.

PM Modi, in his crucial remarks, also spoke on the nexus between technology, AI and energy.

Elaborating on India’s human-centric approach to promoting technology, he noted that any technology must bring value to the lives of common people for it to be effective.

