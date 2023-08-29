G20 Summit: Prepared to tackle any health emergency, says RML Director Shukla

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital Director Dr Ajay Shukla on Tuesday informed that preparations are in full swing in the hospital to tackle any health emergency during the forthcoming G20 Summit.

Apprising about the arrangements, Dr Shukla while taking to IANS said, "Our preparations are in full swing. We will have to have a massive readiness so that if any health issue happens with anyone, we will be able to take care."

"We will have 50 beds arrangement in general ward (in the hospital). There will be minimum four ICU beds and it might increase also", the Director said.

In addition to that, Dr Shukla also informed that the hospital will also have arrangement of five private rooms.

The Director said that arrangements are being made for the entry and exit.

Dr Shukla told IANS, "More than 100 ambulances will be deployed (at various locations during the Summit). Ambulances will be stationed at Bharat Mandapam (G20 venue at Pragati Maidan), hotels as well as different locations (to tackle any health emergency)."

"RML has been made nodal hospital to tackle any biological disaster," he said.

He said that we will also conduct a mock drill on Saturday and next week too.

Sources told IANS that the hospital is likely to manage 16 CATS ambulance during the event.

Arrangements are also being made in Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

