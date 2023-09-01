Friend of Union Minister’s son shot dead in their Lucknow house

Lucknow, Sep 1 (IANS) Vinay Srivastava, a friend of Vikas Kishore, son of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, was shot dead in the minister’s house on Friday.

The incident took place on Friday morning in the Begaria village in Thakurganj area in Lucknow and the police were informed when neighbours heard gun shots.

The licensed pistol of the minister’s son has been found on the spot.

A team of forensic experts and senior police officials were present on the spot and four persons have been detained for questioning.

Further details are awaited.

Kaushal Kishore’s other son Akash had died in 2020 to alcohol and drugs.

