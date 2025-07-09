Fragmentation law for land deals in urban areas to be repealed: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday announced in the state Assembly that the government will repeal the fragmentation law for land transactions up to one guntha in urban areas.

He said that according to the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947, the purchase and sale of land with a certain area was prohibited by law. Against this backdrop, all the transactions of plots made in urban areas, up to 200 meters from village centres and areas between various authorities, will be accepted till January 1, 2025.

Bawankule told the assembly that a model working system will be prepared within 15 days for the implementation of this decision, which will benefit about 50 lakh families in land transactions.

The Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947, will be relaxed to give legal status to the plots that have been divided in urban areas by January 1, 2025.

He informed the House that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared to permanently repeal this law in the future.

Bawankule was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Amol Khatal and other members with regard to the lack of implementation of fragmented law in various parts of the state.

“As per the notification dated August 8, 2023, the State Government has declared local areas in 32 other districts of the State, excluding Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Akola and Raigad districts, and has fixed a standard area of 10 R for horticulture and 20 R for cultivation. This does not include areas within the limits of Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils. As per Sections 7, 8 and 8A of the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947, land can be transferred only in such a manner that no fragmented lands are created in the local areas,” said Minister Bawankule.

However, as per the notification dated January 1 2016, lands falling under the Special Planning Authority or Urban Development Authority, as well as lands designated for non-agricultural use in the Regional Plan, are exempted from the fragmentation rules of the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947,” he added.

Due to the fragmentation law, many transactions were pending. Citizens were facing many difficulties. Due to the repeal of this law, fewer areas will be able to be bought and sold.

To implement this decision, a high-level committee of four officers comprising the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Revenue Department and Urban Development, the Commissioner of Settlement and the Inspector General of Registration, will be formed. If there are suggestions from the people's representatives in this regard, they should send them in writing to the committee within seven days, said Minister Bawankule.

