Four-storey building in Hyderabad tilts, authorities begin demolition

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Authorities in Hyderabad began demolishing a four-storey building that suddenly tilted, triggering panic among residents.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) with the help of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies was demolishing the structure in Siddiq Nagar in the Gachibowli area.

Before launching the demolition, the authorities vacated houses around the building to prevent any untoward incident.

Panic gripped the area after the building suddenly tilted on Tuesday night. Fearing a collapse, residents ran out of the building. A person jumped off the third floor and sustained critical injuries. The man, identified as Iqbal Hussain, was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police and teams from HYDRA, GHMC and the Revenue Department rushed to the site to assess the situation and ensure safety. As it was dark, the authorities deferred their plans to study the structural stability of the structure. The police cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. Residents were told to stay away from the structure.

On Wednesday, officials inspected the building and decided to demolish the building. The agencies mobilised men and machinery for the demolition. The work is likely to be completed during the day.

The building apparently tilted due to excavation work on an adjacent plot for a cellar. The residents blamed the builder who had undertaken the excavation work for the cellar.

Swapna, the owner of the tilted building, demanded authorities to make the builder of the adjacent site pay compensation. She said they sold their agricultural land to construct the building and its demolition would land the family in distress.

The municipal officials began an inquiry to ascertain if the owner had obtained valid permission for the construction.

The incident happened amid the continuing action by the newly-created HYDRAA to demolish unauthorised structures in and around Hyderabad.

