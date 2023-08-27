Four persons die due to drowning in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) Three brothers, along with another person, lost their lives due to drowning while swimming in a river in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.



The event occurred on August 26 when the group of four, aged between 17 to 27 years, were swimming in the Malan River.

Police said that all the four persons hailed from Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district.

The rescue teams recovered three dead bodies on August 26 evening while the fourth body was traced on August 27.

Police said that the deceased bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations and the investigation into the incident is underway.

