UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams into pick-up van

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 3 (IANS) Four persons have died and two are seriously injured in a collision between a car and a pick-up van on the Pilibhit-Sitapur highway.

The accident took place on Sunday morning and the deceased include three women. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The passengers belonged to the same family and were on their way to Nainital for a holiday.

According to reports, the accident took place when the driver of the car, Abdullah, fell asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Abdullah, Batool, Mariyam and Sayma.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to prove necessary help to the survivors and families.

