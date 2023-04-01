Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne, April 1 (IANS) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Saturday was delighted to claim the pole position for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

As all drivers battled to get the most out of their soft tyres, Dutch driver Verstappen ended the first Q3 runs with a slender 0.009s advantage, but the reigning world champion's second single-lap attempt yielded a much-improved 1m 16.732s -- securing the top spot for him by a couple of tenths.

With Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez sliding off the track in the first qualifying session, Verstappen's nearest rivals were Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who used the tricky conditions to slot their W14s ahead of both Aston Martin and Ferrari machines.

"The last lap was pretty decent. Up until then, it was just really tricky to find the grip and try to nail it on one lap. I think you could see everyone was doing either a build [lap] or going faster on their second attempt," Verstappen said in the post-qualifying press conference on Saturday.

"I only had time in that last run [in the Q3 session] to go out and just go for that first time, but this time it worked out, so I'm very happy with that."

He added: "[It was] just very tough to get the tyres to work in Turn 1 and get that comfortable feeling through that corner. I think that has been a bit of the story again the whole week.

"I think also it wouldn't have mattered if we had full running in FP1 and FP2, it's just on a performance lap it seems very tricky with this new tarmac around here since last year."

As for the two Mercedes drivers emerging as his closest challenger, Verstappen said: "I'm a little bit surprised, maybe they are also a little bit surprised!

