Formula 1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at the end of season

Enstone (UK), June 3 (IANS) BWT Alpine F1 Team have confirmed the departure of Esteban Ocon at the end of the ongoing Formula 1 season following the conclusion of the Frenchman's contract. During his five-year stint with the team, Ocon recorded his and Alpine's first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ocon recorded two further podiums during his five years, achieving second place at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, his first visit to the rostrum in Formula 1, and the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix where he finished in third place.

He achieved a best finish of eighth in the 2022 Drivers’ Championship, contributing to the team’s fourth-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship that year.

The news comes after a difficult race weekend for Alpine in Monaco, when Ocon collided with Pierre Gasly on the first lap, earning him a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ocon, in a statement, said, "It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me,"

Ocon added that he will announce his future plans soon and keep his focus on the remainder of the season. "We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone in the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season."

Alpine said they will confirm their 2025 driver line-up in "due course".

Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin said, “We would like to first thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes," he added.

