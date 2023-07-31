Former Mukhiya shot at in Patna

Patna, July 31 (IANS) A former Mukhiya was shot at by four assailants in Patna’s Kurji locality on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Ashok Rajpath road near Kurji Mor under Digha police station. Police said that the four assailants came on a bike and opened fire on him. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The victim has been identified as Nilesh Kumar Singh alias Mukhiya. His wife Suchitra Singh is presently ward councilor of ward number 22B of Patna.

The local police have cordoned off the area to preserve the evidence. Some empty cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.