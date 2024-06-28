Foo Fighters stop Birmingham gig after problem in the crowd

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) The American rock band Foo Fighters’ gig at Birmingham witnessed chaos in the crowd, after which they were forced to halt their performance.

The band’s frontman Dave Grohl warned the crowd "you don't want" what would happen if the disruption continued, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The band took to the stage at Birmingham on Thursday, and was wrapping up their UK tour at Villa Park Stadium when the incident occurred.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Grohl had to pause the concert due to a "problem in the crowd" that prevented the band from continuing their performance. The show, part of their ‘Everything or Nothing At All Tour’, was stopped to ensure the safety of a fan after an issue was spotted among the massive Villa Park audience.

From the start, the Foos had the crowd in a state of wild excitement, with the entire standing area of the arena packed with fans. Early into the set, Grohl noticed a disturbance in the crowd and halted the music, threatening to play Stairway to Heaven until the unclear issue was resolved.

"Is he up yet? Because if he's not up, we're going to start playing Stairway to Heaven", Grohl warned. "And no one wants to hear me play ‘Stairway to Heaven’,” reports Birmingham Live.

True to his word, Grohl began playing the Led Zeppelin classic, joined by the crowd, until the problem was sorted out. The singer revealed that he often resorts to playing Stairway during crowd disturbances, although this time he only got a few minutes into the song before the issue was resolved.

It comes after Dave appeared to take a dig at pop sensation Taylor Swift during their London gig. 55-year-old Dave and his bandmates have previously played Wembley Stadium on numerous occasions, referring to Taylor playing on the same night on the other side of the capital. As some boos could be heard from the audience, Dave warned: "You don't want the f****g Swifties on your a**."

He continued: "Anyway when we f***** played Wembley, I remember our manager said, 'Do you want to play Wembley?' And I was like, 'Yeah that would be f***** great but I don't really know if we can because I don't know who is going to show up and then you m*********** came and gave us the biggest shows we'd ever played in our lives.”

