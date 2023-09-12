Flat selling case: Nusrat Jahan grilled by ED for more than 6 hours

Kolkata, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than six hours in connection with her association with a shady financial entity accused of duping senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates, on Tuesday.

Jahan came out of the ED's Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata late in the afternoon after facing around 6.30 hours of marathon grilling.

“I have answered all the queries that were made to me,” she said while leaving the ED office. She arrived at the ED office at around 10.50 a.m. and finally left at around 5.25 p.m.

The accusation against the said financial entity, 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, is that they collected several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates. However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for purchase of personal residential accommodation by the directors including Jahan.

Jahan, has however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

Source said that the TMC MP was questioned about her nature of association with the said entity especially whether she was a sitting or an active director and whether she had a share of profit from the said entity.

However, ED officials were tight-lipped on whether they were satisfied with the answer they received from Jahan.

