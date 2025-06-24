Five bikers killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 24 (IANS) At least five motorcyclists were killed in two separate road accidents across Jharkhand within a span of 12 hours.

In the first incident on Tuesday afternoon, a speeding bike rammed into a stationary truck on the Sariya-Bagodar road in Giridih district.

The rider, Gaurav Kumar Rajak alias Tinku, and his father-in-law, Sahdev Mandal, sustained severe injuries in the crash. Local residents rushed them to the trauma centre in Bagodar, but doctors declared both dead on arrival.

Gaurav, a resident of Kalali Road under Sariya police station limits, was reportedly on his way to Bagodar with his father-in-law for some urgent work.

Their tragic deaths left the family devastated, with relatives breaking down at the accident site. The bodies were later sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In another fatal crash earlier in the day, three young men died in a collision between a bike and a truck on the Kolebira-Gumla road in Simdega district around midnight.

The trio -- identified as Suraj Baghwar, Amrit Baghwar, and Manu Tete, all residents of Kombakeera under Kolebira police station -- were returning home from a birthday celebration when the accident occurred.

The impact of the crash was so severe that two of the youths died on the spot, while the third, who had fallen on the roadside, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Ranchi's RIMS hospital.

Upon receiving information, Kolebira police station in-charge Shashi Shankar Singh reached the spot and, with the help of a crane, recovered the bodies of the two victims trapped under the truck. All three bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem on Tuesday.

As the bodies reached their native village, a pall of gloom descended on the entire community.

