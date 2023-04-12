Firing at Military Station in Punjab's Bathinda, 4 dead

Chandigarh, April 12 (IANS) A firing incident was reported inside the Military Station in Punjab's Bathinda on Wednesday, leaving four fatal casualties.

The area has been cordoned off and sealed, the police said.

Search operations are in progress and quick reaction teams have been deployed, it is learnt.

The firing incident was reported in the early hours.

Further details are awaited.

