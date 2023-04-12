Dry weather, clear sky likely in J&K today

Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) The weather was mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT officials said on Wednesday that dry weather with clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

"Dry weather with clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 7.4, Pahalgam 2.5 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 1.4 and Leh minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.9, Katra 16.7, Batote 12, Banihal 6.9 and Bhaderwah 7.7 as the minimum temperature.

