9 dead in armed attack on Ecuadorian fishing port

Quito, April 12 (IANS) At least nine people were killed in an armed attack at a small fishing port in the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas, on the border with Colombia, said the State Attorney General's Office (FGE).

Authorities recovered seven bodies at the scene and two more from a nearby hospital, and took them to a forensic centre, the FGE said late Tuesday and added that it was investigating "to find those responsible for this crime", reports Xinhua news agency

According to local media, a group of assailants armed with pistols and rifles arrived at the port in the morning, and began shooting at merchants and employees working at the warehouse before fleeing the scene.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata told news website Primicias the attack was carried out by 30 assailants, and at least four people were injured in the incident.

Investigation is underway into whether organised crime groups were behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the military said it would support the police in their "search by air and land for those involved in the shooting".

The government of Esmeraldas province had declared a state of emergency in March, which is still in place, due to rising crime and violence.

