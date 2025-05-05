Fireworks over Rafale: Cong mocks fighter jet, BJP hits back

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) A political storm has erupted after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai mocked the Centre by waving a toy Rafale jet adorned with lemons and green chillies -- a gesture traditionally used to ward off evil. While Congress leaders defended it as a symbolic demand for action against terrorism, the BJP slammed it as a direct insult to India's armed forces.

Rai’s comments came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed based on their religion.

Clarifying his stance to IANS, Rai said, “This has been tied by the government (showing a toy plane with lemons and green chillies). The people want to know -- those killed in the Pahalgam attack want to know -- whether the Rafale was bought to be tied with charms or to fulfil its real purpose. I didn’t tie the charm.”

Backing Rai, Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the government's inaction. “Why aren’t the Rafale jets being used? Are they just for display? We demand strong action against enemies of the nation,” he said.

Citing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decisive response to threats, he added, “The country expects that kind of leadership today -- not hollow assurances.”

Congress leader Udit Raj also defended Rai, insisting his remarks weren’t aimed at the armed forces. “This is not an insult to the Army. We’re demanding action against terrorists. Pakistan continues issuing threats despite being the aggressor. Such statements shouldn't be misconstrued,” he said.

The BJP, however, launched a fierce counterattack. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Congress of parroting “the language of Pakistan’s Army and ISI.”

“From Siddaramaiah to Ajay Rai, many Congress leaders are echoing Pakistan’s script. Mocking the very weapons our soldiers revere is disgraceful and anti-national,” Chugh said, adding that such actions demoralised India's security forces.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went further, branding the Congress as “Anti-National Congress” (ANS). “Ajay Rai, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, hasn’t just mocked the Rafale but dented the morale of our armed forces. His act made headlines in Pakistan. This isn’t mere political posturing -- it’s a deliberate alignment with anti-India narratives,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of previously questioning India’s military operations and giving Pakistan “a clean chit.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal joined the chorus, alleging foreign influence. “The Congress lacks intellectual balance and is driven by foreign-funded NGOs. Their statements mirror the interests of external forces, not India,” he said.

The controversy comes on the heels of India signing a Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. The Modi government has hailed the purchase as a significant boost to India’s naval strike capability. The Rafale-M is equipped for maritime strike, reconnaissance, and air defence roles -- seen as a key enhancement to national defence preparedness.

