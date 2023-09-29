Fire at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) A major fire broke out in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi on Friday evening, said a fire department official, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, the call regarding a blaze at Azadpur Mandi was received at 5.19 p.m on Friday.

"A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames were doused by 6:30 p.m. No casualty has been reported," said the official, adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

