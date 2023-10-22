Fire breaks out in house in Delhi, 16 rescued

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) At least 16 people, including six children and seven women, were rescued after a fire broke out at a house in central Delhi, a fire department official said on Sunday.

According to the director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze in a house near PNB, Subzi Mandi, Ghanta Ghar was received at 7:38 a.m.

"Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was due to one LPG cylinder blast," said Garg.

"Fire has been doused and 16 people including three male, seven female, and six children were rescued, fire was on the second floor in the house," Garg added.

