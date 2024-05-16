Fire breaks out in Delhi house, four vehicles gutted in blaze

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Four vehicles, including three cars, were gutted in a fire which broke out at a house in Delhi's Badarpur area on Thursday, a fire department official said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said that at 6.19 a.m. a call regarding a blaze at a house in street No. 1, Dharmveer Market, Badarpur was received.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused within hours," said Garg.

"Fire was in three cars and one Scooty parked at stilt parking of the house which comprises three floors," said Garg.

The DFS chief also informed that no one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

