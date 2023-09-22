‘Fight against terrorism paramount’: Hope diplomatic engagement will take place between India-Canada, says Congress

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Congress on Friday said that the country’s fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when it threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity and hoped that intensive diplomatic engagement will take place and to help resolve the serious crisis between India and Canada.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “In current situation, I wish to say that the Congress reiterates that the country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when it threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Congress believes, hopes that intensive diplomatic engagement will take place and it will help resolve the current crisis, the serious crisis between India and Canada.”

He also said that the two countries have a long relationship in the last 70 years, whether in the field of science or technology, our nuclear reactor.

He further said that we have 3,20,000 students studying in Canada and there are lakhs of Indian people in the services sector and the IT sector, we have Indian companies with investment in Canada and even Canadian companies invested in India.

“So we have had a very close relationship with Canada but all that is under threat. We believe that intensive diplomatic engagement, skillful diplomatic engagement will help resolve the current crisis. The security of our students and professionals who come from different caste religions studying and working in Canada has to remain paramount. Diplomacy has seemed to be broken down. But the answer to this breakdown is more diplomacy and we are hopeful that we will come out of the current crisis,” he added.

His remarks came in the wake of the diplomatic relations between the two countries nosediving after Canada accused India of its involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based here in a tit for tat move giving a similar reply to Canada.

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received summons on Tuesday during which the Government of India conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country. The concerned diplomat has been officially instructed to depart from India within the next five days, a statement issued by the MEA said.

"The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the statement said.

The decision came after Canada had earlier expelled a high ranking Indian diplomat.

These developments have occurred after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in an emergency statement in Parliament accused the Government of India of involvement in the fatal shooting of Nijjar.

India has rejected claims by the Canadian government that it had an involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has dubbed the charges as "absurd and motivated".

