FIFA launches program for sports arbitration learning

Geneva (Switzerland), April 13 (IANS) FIFA launched the third edition of the Executive Program in Sports Arbitration to teach footballers to deal with legal cases in sports.

The applications for the program are open from April 12 to June 16, 2023, and the FIFA website provides more information about the program, a Xinhua report said.

"FIFA has a long-standing and extensive practice before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), being the international federation with the most experience of dealing with such procedures," FIFA saidon Wednesday.

FIFA said it has a longer history of legal cases in sports than CAS and the program will let footballers know more about the proceedings and practical aspects of CAS.

The program will run from September to December 2023 in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Zurich.

