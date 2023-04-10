Few sitting MLAs are going to miss tickets, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa stated on Monday that few of the sitting BJP MLAs, who are aspiring to contest elections in Karnataka, may miss tickets this time.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Yediyurappa stated that the list of 170 to 180 candidates is going to be released by the evening after holding another round of talks.

Answering a question that whether all sitting MLAs are going to get the tickets, Yediyurappa stated barring few, others are going to get the tickets.

The party is holding a meeting in the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the announcement of tickets. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa, National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel will be present in the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss fielding a strong candidate in Varuna Constituency against the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, over the apprehension that BJP supporters may stage a protest and to avert any other eventuality, Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons have been deployed at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.

