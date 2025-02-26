Festivals play vital role in preserving cultural heritage: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Itanagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the diverse culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh and the other parts of the northeastern region very seriously attract and enlighten the people of the entire country.

Addressing the first 'Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo' festival at Boasimla in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district, the Vice-President said that the festivals play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage.

Highlighting India's rapid progress, Vice President Dhankhar asserted that India is the fastest-growing country in the world. He emphasised the nation's remarkable advancements in economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare schemes, surpassing all other nations in these areas.

Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower potential, the Vice President said, the state can generate 50,000 MW of electricity.

He said that generating one megawatt of electricity requires an expenditure of Rs 10 crore, which translates into a massive investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in the state's hydropower sector.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the festival’s inaugural function, said that Arunachal Pradesh has seen a new transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Trans-Arunachal Highway, set to be completed soon, would connect every district headquarters of the state.

Union Minister Rijiju further added that the Central government has approved the Rs 42,000 crore for the Frontier Highway project in the state.

The Union Minister said that this is India's first road project (Trans-Arunachal Highway) is a very significant project and it was sanctioned only because of Prime Minister Modi. Depicting a great cultural legacy, Nyokum Yullo is a vibrant festival of the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is a significant agricultural festival, which the Nyishi community observe with fervour and seeks blessings from the gods for a prosperous harvest and overall well-being.

The Nyokum Yullo festival is also organised to promote unity, solidarity, and preservation of the community’s rich cultural heritage, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among them.

The Vice President felicitated Miss Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to summit Mt. Everest and inaugurated the multipurpose indoor Hall at Boasimla in Kamle district.

Besides the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Nyishi community leaders and many other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony of the festival.

