Raghav Juyal seeks blessings at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who was recently seen in ‘Kill’, is celebrating Maha Shivratri with deep devotion as he paid a visit to the sacred Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to offer his prayers.

He was seen dressed in a simple kurta and pants, he embraced the spiritual essence of the occasion, participating in rituals with quiet reverence.

Reflecting on the festival’s significance, Raghav shared, “In Uttarakhand, Maha Shivratri feels just like Diwali, with an air of excitement and devotion everywhere”.

He further mentioned, “There is a temple called Gopeshwar where I used to perform special pujas with my family every year. However, due to work commitments, I couldn’t travel this time, so I chose to come here instead to seek Baba’s blessings”.

Raghav simply blended in with fellow devotees, immersing himself in the temple’s serene atmosphere. Those who spotted him admired his simplicity and the deep respect he showed for tradition.

Last year, Raghav, who is popularly known as the ‘King of Slow Motion’ in dance, had shared an incident when he was stopped by the cops.

The actor-dancer appeared on the comedy show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, and spoke about the fact that he could never leave behind his identity as the slow motion dancer.

The actor said on the show, “This incident is very old, around the time when the dance show that I participated in became a huge thing. Once I was stopped by the cops at an intersection”.

Raghav, who went by his stage name ‘Crockroaxz’, then said, “They told me, ‘Hey! Cockroach?’. They asked me to get out of my car, I told them, ‘Sir, I have all the documents with me, you may check’. But all they wanted was to see me dance in slow motion. It was a heavily barricaded place and vehicles were lined-up. In such a situation, I performed the slow-motion dance that they wanted me to do”.

Raghav rose to prominence after he participated in the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance 3’. He was the finalist of the show in season 3. He went on to serve as the skipper for the team Raghav Ke Rockstars in ‘Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2’ and ‘Dance Ke Superkids’ where his team was declared the winner under his captainship.

He then ventured into films, and made his debut with ‘Sonali Cable’ in 2014. He worked on films like ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.