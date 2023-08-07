Father-son killed in B'luru hit-and-run accident

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) A man and his son were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru while they were returning home on their bike, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday night at the ISRO Circle near MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

The police said preliminary probe has revealed that the occupants of the car were intoxicated and were involved in a series of accidents before hitting the bike.

The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Raghu and his 25-year-old son Chiranjeevi.

Raghu ran a book store in Koramangala locality.

Another person, identified as Vasu, was also injured in the accident and his condition is said to be serious, according to the police.

The police explained that the car had first hit an auto causing it to topple on the road.

While trying to make a quick escape from the scene, the car then crashed into pedestrian Vasu.

After this, the vehicle hit the two-wheeler on which the victims were.

The bike was totally damaged due to the impact and killed the father-son duo on the spot.

The locals managed to stop the vehicle and handed over one of the accused Akash to the police.

However, the others managed to escape in the car from the spot.

The probe also revealed that Akash has a political background and his mother is a member of the zila panchayat.

The police have collected inputs about the rest of the accused and a manhunt is underway to nab them.

Sadashivanagar traffic police have lodged an FIR in connection with the incident and are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.