‘Fashion’ actor Arjan Bajwa reveals the unexpected career he once considered instead of acting

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa opened up about a surprising career path he once considered before entering the world of acting.

While he’s now a familiar face on screen, Arjan Bajwa's early aspirations were rooted in a completely different field. In a candid conversation, the 'Fashion' actor shared that his heart has always held a special place for aviation. Long before the camera came calling, he was equally drawn to the skies. Had acting not come his way, he says he would have likely pursued a career as a pilot.

Arjan Bajwa told IANS, “I never intended to be an actor. It was never part of my plans because I was studying architecture and was about to start training to become a pilot, which has always been my top priority. Becoming an aviator has always been my dream. During my college days, I took up modeling as a hobby. While I was doing that, I got a break in Telugu films. And the rest is history. So, it was never an intentional move, but I guess destiny carves its own path for you, and I’m a firm believer in that.”

The actor added, “Even now, I fly as a hobby, and I love learning, reading, and watching everything related to aviation. So, it’s still very much a part of my life even as an alternative career option. After doing 26 films and venturing into the international arena, the ambition has always been strong to do quality work and be associated with the best talent in the business. And because of that, I’ve had the chance to work with some of the stalwarts of this industry, be it the actresses I’ve worked with, from Priyanka Chopra to Vidya Balan and many more, including Sonakshi Sinha and Esha Deol, or renowned directors like Mani Ratnam, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mohit Suri, and several others.”

With a career spanning more than twenty years, Arjan Bajwa is now gearing up for his international debut in the Taiwanese film ‘Demon Hunters.’ Speaking about his international debut, the ‘Son of Sardar’ actor shared, “Now that I’m stepping into international cinema, the ambition is even stronger to carve a niche in that space and take the name of my country to greater heights on the global stage.”

“I’m definitely exploring many different avenues beyond acting, which is something most people in this industry eventually do. You don’t have to limit yourself to just being an actor. Similarly, I’m also on the path of becoming an entrepreneur, and I’ve already begun working on it.”

Arjan also revealed that he's eager to take on more challenging and emotionally charged roles. Up next on his wish list is a high-octane action drama, along with a deep, emotionally driven love story that explores the intensity of raw romance.

“At the same time, I would love to do a historical film where I play a warrior; that’s actually one of the roles I’m most excited about. I’ve already done a series called State of Siege: 26/11, which was based on the NSG operation, where I played a commando. So, I’m also looking forward to more patriotic and nationalistic roles as a defense personnel,” Arjan Bajwa ended.

Arjan Bajwa is known for his roles in hit films like ‘Fashion,’ ‘Crook,’ ‘Son of Sardar,’ ‘Bobby Jasoos,’ ‘Rustom,’ and ‘Kabir Singh,’ as well as web series such as ‘Bestsellers’ and ‘State of Siege: 26/11.’

