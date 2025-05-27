Rajasthan 10th, 12th Results to be released soon; Expected date and Step-by-step guide!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is ready to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. The RBSE 12th Result 2025 would be announced between May 25 and May 28, as per latest updates, and the RBSE 10th Result 2025 would be announced on or before May 30, 2025.

Verifying the Results

Students can access their results on official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results will be declared in a press conference, after which the links to view the results will be made live. Students will be able to access their results by entering their roll number for the board exam.

Steps to Download the Result

The following are the step-by-step instructions to download the RBSE result:

Go to the official RBSE website: rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

or Go to the home page and click on the RBSE 12th Result 2025 Link or the RBSE 10th Result 2025 link.

Enter your RBSE Class 12 or Class 10 roll number and click 'Submit'.

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Save your RBSE Result 2025 Provisional Marksheet for future reference.

Stay Updated

The RBSE will declare the results after getting approval from the Education Minister. The students are advised to frequently check the official websites for the declaration of results and other notifications.

As the results are to be declared soon, the students are waiting anxiously to know how they have performed. Students can easily get their results and proceed further in their study process by following the above-mentioned steps.

