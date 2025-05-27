JAC Class 10 Result 2025 out today at 11 AM at  jac.jharkhand.gov.in

After a long wait by the students, the results of the Class 10 board exam for 2024-2025 are to be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The results will be announced on May 27, 2025, at a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi as per the official calendar.

When and How to Check the Results

The results are going to be announced in two phases. The results will be announced officially at 11:30 AM (noon), and the students can see their results online from 12:30 PM onwards. First, the results will be released and the link will be enabled at 12.30 PM. Students can check their results by following these easy steps:

Go to the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the link titled "JAC Class 10 Result 2025" or "Matric Result 2025."

Enter their roll number and roll code

Submit the information to see their results

Download and print the result for future use

Waiting for the Result

More than 4.33 lakh students have sat for the Class 10 board examinations, which were held from February 11 to March 9, 2025. The candidates, parents, and institutions are waiting with bated breath for the results, which will shape their future educational opportunities.

Performance Last Year

In 2024, the total pass percentage of JAC Class 10 was 90.39%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91% as opposed to 89.7% for boys. Let's observe the performance of the students this year.

Stay Tuned for the Latest Updates

Students should keep a watch on the official websites for the most recent information regarding the declaration of results. Since the results are to be declared shortly, now is the time for the students to remain calm and confident as they wait to find out what becomes of all their efforts.

The declaration of the results is an important moment for the students, and they must feel proud of themselves for having achieved this level of success. Regardless of the result, the students must remain positive and look toward their future aspirations.

