Farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand welcome PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, call it game changer

Rohtas, July 17 (IANS) Farmers across Bihar and Jharkhand on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s newly launched Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, expressing optimism that the scheme will transform their lives and bring long-awaited relief from financial and infrastructural challenges in agriculture.

With an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, the scheme aims to empower farmers and boost agricultural development in 100 identified districts across the country.

Speaking to IANS, farmers from Bihar’s Rohtas district—known as a "Krishi Pradhan" (agriculture-dominant) region—shared their appreciation for the initiative, calling it a major step forward in strengthening rural India.

Ashutosh Singh, a farmer from Rohtas, said, “This scheme is like a double celebration for us. Rohtas is already a leader in agriculture, and now with the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the support from the government will double our strength. I am extremely happy and grateful to Prime Minister Modi for thinking of us farmers.”

Krishna Kumar, another farmer, added, “Earlier, we had to run from pillar to post, from blocks to BDO offices, for every small benefit. But now, everything will be streamlined. We won’t have to depend on anyone. This scheme will empower farmers to stand on their own feet.”

Santosh Kushwaha emphasised the scale and structure of the scheme: “Rs 24,000 crore every year is no small amount. And it’s not just about the money, this scheme will bring together 36 existing schemes across 11 departments, private partnerships, and state initiatives. This holistic approach will definitely uplift farmers.”

In neighbouring Jharkhand, farmers echoed similar sentiments.

Kunal, a farmer from Ranchi, said, “The scheme approved by the Centre will directly benefit us. For years, we’ve struggled with poor infrastructure and limited credit support. This is a new beginning.”

Shankar Mahto, also from Jharkhand, said, “This initiative is not just for farmers—it’s for rural development. Better irrigation, more credit availability, and infrastructure will help uplift entire villages.”

Robin, another farmer, added, “It’s a well-thought-out scheme. If implemented effectively, it will bring about real change in rural India. We’re hopeful it happens soon.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for six years, beginning 2025-26, to cover 100 districts.

The scheme draws inspiration from NITI Aayog's Aspirational District Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

It aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit, according to the official statement.

The scheme was announced as part of the Budget proposals for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana'. The scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector.

As many as 100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state/UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state, according to an official statement.

Committees will be formed at the District, State and National level for effective planning, implementation and monitoring of the Scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalised by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, which will also have progressive farmers as members.

The District Plans will be aligned to the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, as well as expansion of natural and organic farming.

The progress of the scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored on 117 key Performance Indicators through a dashboard monthly.

NITI Aayog will also review and guide the district plans. Besides, Central Nodal Officers appointed for each district will also review the scheme regularly, the statement explained.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts improve, the overall average against key performance indicators will rise for the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.