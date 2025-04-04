Fake website offering jobs in rural development department pulled down

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) A fake organisation which was “hiring” gullible job seekers for various posts in the Department of Rural Development has been prosecuted and its website blocked, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said that the Department recently came across a fake organisation of “National Rural Development and Recreation Mission (NRDRM)” impersonating as a government agency.

The fake organisation, through its website, had called applications from candidates for recruitment to various posts by using content like that on the official website of the Department, said the MoS.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs was requested to take down the fraudulent websites of NRDRM. The I4C removed all the related websites of the NRDRM from the Internet.

“A disclaimer was also published on the website of the Ministry about this fake organisation, and the public was also cautioned through public notice against the fraudulent websites of ‘NRDRM’ and its fake recruitment drive. The Department has also lodged an FIR in this regard,” said Paswan.

The MoS said all recruitments against the regular posts of Group 'A' to 'C' in the Department of Rural Development are done through the respective Cadre Controlling Authorities, through the designated recruitment agency, such as the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission.

He said all the schemes of the Department are implemented through the State Governments/UTs, and field functionaries for the implementation of such schemes are recruited by the respective State governments.

The MoS said to ensure immediate action against fraudsters, the Department has designated an Nodal Officer under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (21 of 2000) and Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 for issuing notice to intermediaries.

The Nodal Officer pertains to intermediaries in relation to any information which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force pertaining to this Department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.