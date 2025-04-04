IWL 2024-25: Indian Arrows continue winning start with 1-0 win over Inter Kashi

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) Indian Arrows Women Juniors got their second win in a row in the 2024-25 Indian Women's League 2, as they beat Inter Kashi 1-0 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence Phase 2, on Friday. Viksit Bara scored the winner in the 64th minute.

Adding to the 2-1 win over Pudhuvai Unicorns on Wednesday, Joakim Alexandersson's side are now top of Group B with six points. The top two in the five-team group will progress to the final round. Indian Arrows Women Juniors will face hosts Roots FC in their next match on April 7.

Alexandersson made a solitary change to the line-up from the first match, bringing in goalkeeper Khushi in place of Tamphasana Devi. Khushi was crucial to bring home the three points, making several key saves in the second half.

The first half saw end-to-end action although Indian Arrows Women Juniors held more possession and lodged eight shots, double that of Inter Kashi. Having scored their first goal of the tournament from a corner, Arrows had multiple opportunities from set-pieces again but could not finish the chances.

Finally, Alexandersson's side found the breakthrough in the 64th minute. From a free-kick inside the centre circle, defender Viksit Bara audaciously went for a direct attempt on goal. Inter Kashi goalkeeper Niha Deka got both gloves to the dipping strike, but could not do enough to push it out and conceded the goal.

Inter Kashi pressed for an equaliser and forced Khushi to make some superb saves. In the 73rd minute, she made herself big to thwart Naorem Henarita Devi in a one-on-one situation. Khushi made an outstretched save to tip over Vaani Kalucha's first-time shot from inside the box, 10 minutes later, and bagged a much-deserved clean sheet.

