Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) Fake identity cards of multiple security agencies, including that of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF), have been recovered from the vehicle of Sheikh Noor Amin, the man who was nabbed with firearms, sharp-edged weapon and narcotics, from near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Friday.

The police have seized the vehicle bearing registration number WB 07U0277. A police uniform has also been recovered from the vehicle.

City police sources said that the identity card that he displayed while entering the high- security zone near Banerjee's residence was that of IB. However, the security officer present on the spot identified it as fake and immediately nabbed Amin with the help of his associates.

Initial investigation revealed that a native of Debra in West Midnapore district, Amin was living with his wife at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata.

His neighbours knew him as the owner of a company christened 'Noor Interior' and a member of a self-proclaimed human rights group named Human Rights Protection Association.

