Faith is strength of Sanatan Dharma and festivals are its soul: UP CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, March 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that no other country or religion in the world has a festival tradition as rich as Sanatan Dharma. "Our faith is the strength of Sanatan Dharma, and the soul of this faith lies in its festivals," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised how the Sanatan festival tradition connects people with enthusiasm and excitement across India -- from North to South and East to West -- throughout the year.

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing a large gathering during the inauguration of the Rangbhari Shobha Yatra of Lord Narasimha on Friday. The event, organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shri Holikotsav Samiti, began from Ghantaghar on the occasion of Holi.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said, "According to our mythological tales, it is rare to be born in India -- and even rarer to be born in human form under Sanatan Dharma."

He added that those who once criticised Sanatan Dharma have now witnessed its power, citing the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as an example.

"In the Maha Kumbh, over 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni, affirming their faith. Sanatanis across the world, regardless of region, caste, or language, have enriched their lives by participating in this sacred tradition," he said.

Talking about the global impact of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister remarked, "The world watched in awe and curiosity. Sanatan Dharma delivered a powerful message of unity to the world. The event showcased extraordinary discipline and decorum, and there was not a single incident that brought embarrassment to the Sanatani community."

He urged those who malign Sanatan Dharma in the name of caste and untouchability to witness the Maha Kumbh. "In Prayagraj, whether it was a head of state or a common citizen, the most revered religious leader or a village yogi, everyone took a holy dip at the same ghat with the same devotion," he said.

Taking aim at critics, CM Yogi remarked that those who attempt to discredit Sanatan Dharma are the same people who opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, supported cow smuggling, and doubted India's potential for development. "The intentions of such people towards the nation and Sanatan Dharma are well-known," he said.

Quoting the core principle of Sanatan Dharma, the CM stated, "Sanatan Dharma has only one proclamation -- Yato Dharmastatah Jayah (Where there is Dharma, there will be victory). The path to victory requires dedicated effort and unwavering commitment. The harder the sadhana (spiritual practice), the greater the achievement."

He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India can only be realised when the country remains united. "When India becomes one, it will become the best, and no power can halt its progress," he asserted. He called upon everyone to dedicate their efforts to the service of the nation.

Expressing his best wishes on the festival of Holi, CM Yogi said the festival carries a profound message -- "India will advance only through unity. If the nation stays united, the dream of 'One India, Shrestha Bharat' will surely be achieved."

Referring to the incarnation of Lord Narasimha, he described it as both a warning and an inspiration. "The arrogance of figures like Hiranyakashyap cannot endure. On the other hand, if we follow the path of truth, as exemplified by devotee Prahlad, divine blessings will always follow," he said.

State Pracharak of the RSS, Ramesh Ji, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted the significance of this year's Holi following the historic Maha Kumbh. He praised the leadership of CM Yogi, under whom the world witnessed the grandeur and goodwill of Sanatan Dharma.

After his speech, CM Yogi performed the traditional 'aarti' of Lord Narasimha. Offerings of flowers, fruits, colours, abir, gulal, coconut, and gujiya were made as part of the rituals. The Chief Minister joined in the celebrations, showering flower petals, abir, and gulal on the enthusiastic crowd.

