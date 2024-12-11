F1: Fernando Alonso ‘still dreaming’ of third world championship

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The 43-year old Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso is still dreaming of his third World Championship, having last won the title in 2006.

"I still dream. Why not? I know 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult, but I am still dreaming. F1 is for dreamers, probably, because anything can happen. Let's see,” Alonso was quoted as saying by BBC.

Alonso’s expectations will be high as Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future away with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in 2025. Newey's move to the British car manufacturer was announced in September.

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of one of the greatest F1 designers in history, Newey has been a part of Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull teams, Newey's designed cars have won 13 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' crowns.

Alonso claimed Newey’s arrival was ‘destiny’ after the duo had come close to working together a number of times in the past.

"Expectations will be high because it is a new car, change of regulations, car made by Adrian. Probably - or at least to start - it will be my last season in F1. Because my contract finishes at the end of 2026. It is the time of delivering and the time of truth. High expectations."

"Destiny. It seems like destiny always I was missing the opportunity. But he came now at the end of my career and I will still enjoy as much as I can, try to learn from him.

"We have this mutual respect. We exchanged some messages and spoke from time to time and it seems like we connected always. We never worked together but we were always in the same frequency when we talked in the past. I am looking forward. And for Aston Martin it is a big thing,” added Alonso.

Newey will join a team that has already made significant strides in recent years, with the recruitment of top engineers, a state-of-the-art new factory, and a works engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

Expectations suggest that Aston Martin has the potential to field one of the fastest cars in the 2026 season, putting Alonso in a solid position to fight for his third World Championship.

"All my career I have been driving cars that were maybe not the best in that moment, even my two World Championships. In 2005, the McLaren was the fastest car but their reliability was bad so we compensated with that and won the championship.

"And then in 2006, they were very similar but the Ferrari and Michael [Schumacher] had a little bit too many DNFs, especially in Japan at the end of the year, and I won the championship.

"I keep delivering and motivated and I am not [feeling like I am] driving in circles because every year I still have the hope that will be the season I could have a fast car," concluded Alonso.

