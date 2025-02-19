Expunge Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remarks from Assembly records: Bengal BJP to Guv

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) West Bengal BJP has requested Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to expunge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks of ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ from the Assembly records and also intervene in revoking the suspension of four party legislators from the house including the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday, wrote two separate letters to the Governor.

In the letter regarding the Chief Minister’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ comments, Majumdar pointed out that the elected representatives should uphold respect for religious sentiments and refrain from making statements that might cause division in society.

“Through this letter, I urge you to expunge the statement from the Vidhan Sabha record, take cognizance of the matter and seek a public apology from the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” reads the letter.

Majumdar said that the Chief Minister, through her ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remarks, has insulted the sentiments of the crore of devotees who participate at Maha Kumbh with utmost reverence.

“It is unfortunate that a person holding such a high constitutional position has made a remark that not only disrespects religious traditions but also creates unnecessary division in society,” said Majumdar.

In another letter, Majumdar pointed out that the suspension of the four BJP legislators including the LoP raises serious concerns about the fair representation of the people and the democratic functioning of the assembly.

"While I fully acknowledge the importance of maintaining decorum and discipline within the House, I believe that reconsidering this decision would foster a spirit of constructive dialogue and uphold the democratic principles of our legislature,” he said.

He said that the absence of these MLAs deprives the constituents of representation and restricts diverse perspectives in legislative discussions.

“It has become an alarm in the pattern that the Speaker repeatedly suspends MLAs who voice the concerns of the people of West Bengal," he said.

