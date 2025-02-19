Lookman left saddened with head coach Gasperini’s 'deeply disrespectful' comments

Bergamo, Feb 19 (IANS) Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has released a statement responding to his head coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s "deeply disrespectful" comments after the reigning Europa League champions were eliminated by Club Brugge after losing 2-5 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs.

Atalanta went into the game having lost the first leg 1-2 and were not up to their best defensive self which saw them concede three goals in the first-half. Lookman, who was subbed on in the second half, took little to no time to get going as he scored in the 46th minute to reduce the deficit to three goals.

However, Atalanta won a penalty just a few minutes later, which saw Lookman’s attempt from the spot kick saved by Simon Mignolet.

When asked about the incident, the Italian head coach claimed Lookman ‘is one of the worst penalty takers’ he had ever seen and stated ‘in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all’

Lookman took to Instagram to take the time to address his manager’s comments. “It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement - most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo,” read the statement by Lookman.

The head coach's comments can certainly be labelled as harsh given the Nigerian striker's impressive form. Lookman recently won the African Player of the Year honour. The 27-year-old followed in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen, who claimed the award in 2023 as they became the first back-to-back Nigerian winners since Nwankwo Kanu (1996) and Victor Ikpeba (1997).

Lookma’s form has helped turn Atalanta into Serie-A title contenders and take them to a UEFA Europa League trophy win in 2023, a first major piece of silverware for the club in 61 years.

He scored a hat-trick in the final as Atalanta became the only team in the 2023-24 campaign to inflict a defeat on German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen as the forward provided one of the great final displays in European football history.

Lookman also helped Nigeria to the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, where they lost to the hosts. His displays, and three goals, did not go unnoticed as he was named in the Team of the Tournament.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here - the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which I'll continue to do,” Lookman added.

