Kajol shares adorable wish for her partner in ‘crime and crab’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Kajol penned a heartwarming note celebrating her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan's birthday today on February 19.

Calling her 'partner-in-crime', Kajol dropped an adorable picture with her mother-in-law on IG. She captioned the post, "To my partner in crime and crab always...Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnayen..", along with a love kiss and red heart emoji.

Previously, during an interview, the actress revealed that she was the one who introduced everyone to fish in her family after marriage. She added that she and her MIL order crab once a month as nobody ate crab before she came into the house.

In addition to this, Ajay Devgn also took to his official Instagram handle and penned a cute birthday wish for his mother.

Sharing a black and white picture of the mother and son duo, he captioned the post, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege...May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of the 1995 film "Hulchul". Later on, the couple went on to co-star in many movies like "Gundaraj", "Ishq", "Dil Kya Kare", "Raju Chacha", "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha", and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", along with others.

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. They are now parents to two kids- Nysa, and Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol will soon be a part of Kayoze Irani's directorial "Sarzameen". The highly discussed drama will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Kajol will also be seen as the lead in Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens". The project will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles.

