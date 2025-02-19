Kunal Kohli says artists should embrace technology, not run away from it

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Director Kunal Kohli, who is known for ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ and others, has shared his opinion on the ever evolving technology in the world of filmmaking.

The director spoke with IANS following the release of his streaming movie ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, and said that artists should embrace technology rather than running away from it.

He told IANS, “Technology has helped in every way because on the set you can check the edit if you want to edit. This is a very outdated technology that I’m talking about. You can check your VFX on sets nowadays your visual effects will also show you the rough that this is going to be like this you will also get that output”.

He further mentioned, “So I think technology must be embraced as much as you can and use technology to better your film and make your life easier rather than not use technology and run away from it. Technology is the best thing to have happened to filming”.

With regards to the threat of Artificial Intelligence, the director said that the artists will have to learn to use AI tools for their advantage, there’s no other way as we step into the future.

The director also spoke about having an impeccable sense of music as a filmmaker. He told IANS that in an era where everything is transferred through cloud platforms, and technology is helping information flow at lightning speed, conversely he insists on listening live music from composers sans any instrumentation while jamming on his films’ music.

He feels if the melody feels raw and visceral during live sitting with the music director then it will sound good on any instrumentation and programming. This is one thing that he has been practicing since the start of his filmmaking career.

Meanwhile, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ stars Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

