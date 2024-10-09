Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appointed global head of soccer at Red Bull

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Jurgen Klopp has been appointed global head of soccer at Red Bull, his first appointment since stepping down from a successful spell in charge of Premier League giants Liverpool, the company said on Wednesday.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool following the 2023-24 Premier League season, will begin his new role on January 1, 2025.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not," said Klopp, whose coaching career began with Mainz 05 back in 2001.

Energy drinks brand Red Bull owns RB Leipzig in Germany's Bundesliga, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, as well as Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino.

The German will oversee Red Bull’s international network of soccer clubs. Additionally, the 57-year-old will support the organisation’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

He will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will oversee a group of clubs that bring the kind of intensity that became his own calling card as a coach.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma. In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually," said Oliver Mintzlaff, the company's CEO of corporate projects and investments.

During his spell at Anfield, Klopp led Liverpool to a full house of the game’s top honours, including the Champions League in 2018-19, the Premier League in 2019-20, and the FA Cup in 2021-22, as well as two English Football League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Additionally, Liverpool were twice runners-up in the Champions League and once in the Europa League.

Before that, he led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, and added a DFB Pokal in 2012 that completed the domestic double that season. He also took the club to the Champions League final.

At both Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp’s teams won trophies while playing with a high-energy style that put the emphasis on attack, and won over neutrals across the world.

