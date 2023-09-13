Ex-UP DGP booked for assaulting village head

Jaunpur, Sep 13 (IANS) Former Director General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh, Jagmohan Yadav has been booked for allegedly insulting and assaulting a village head in Jaunpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Yadav, a 1983 batch IPS officer, served as the state DGP during the Samajwadi Party regime from July 1 to December 31, 2015.

According to the police, an FIR was registered against Yadav under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Mungara Badshahpur police station on the complaint of Chandresh Kumar Gupta, head of the Tarahathi Kilhapur village.

The video of the purported incident also went viral on social media.

The FIR against Yadav was registered under relevant sections and further investigation was on, said Atar Singh, CO, Machhalishahr.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the incident happened in the presence of a team of revenue personnel and consolidation officer in Tarahathi village, which is under consolidation, to address the complaints of locals on Monday.

Gupta said he, along with former block chief Brij Lal Yadav, was also sitting there when the former DGP reached and entered into an altercation with him.

He alleged that Yadav used unparliamentary language against him and beat him up in full public view.

He also claimed that Yadav and his family members had grabbed different plots of public land in the village. Gupta said he was rescued by police personnel present on the spot.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Yadav on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with a land dispute in Lucknow on August 9, 2019.

The police had then stated that Yadav, along with 60 other people, had been accused of encroaching on a piece of land and resorting to criminal intimidation.

In the FIR, complainant Vijay Singh Yadav had accused the former DGP of trying to encroach on his 0.752 hectare plot adjacent Shaheed Path.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.