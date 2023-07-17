Ex-Dean of Gurugram University held for sexually abusing female teacher

Gurugram, July 17 (IANS) A former Dean in the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, Dhirender Kaushik, was arrested on Monday following a complaint filed given by a female assistant professor on April 29 accusing him of sexual exploitation, the police said.According to the police, Kaushik was nabbed by a team led by Suman Sura, SHO of the women's police station.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was repeatedly abused and molested since January 2023 by Kaushik.

“Dhirneder Kaushik was absconding but the police have arrested him now. The accused had moved an anticipatory bail petition in a city court, which was rejected. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic and Crime against Women).

The complainant alleged that the suspect pressurised her for his wrong intentions and repeatedly tried to physically abuse her on several occasions and even threatened her that hewould get her terminated.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kaushik under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women's police station, Sector 51, on April 29.

