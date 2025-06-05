Everyone should support whatever is in the national interest: Salman Khurshid (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who was part of an all-party parliamentary delegation on an 'Operation Sindoor' diplomatic outreach mission, has said that anything done in the national interest should be supported by all, regardless of political affiliations.

In an interview with IANS, Khurshid addressed criticism from within his party regarding the ongoing diplomatic initiative and emphasised the importance of unity when representing the country abroad. He said that if you have to go outside the country and speak for your nation, is it easy or difficult? And if someone is doing so, why should there be any objection?

His remarks come shortly after his post on social media platform X on Monday, where he expressed dismay over domestic political divisions while he was abroad on a mission against terrorism. "When on a mission to carry India’s message to the world in the fight against terrorism, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?” he had posted during the delegation's visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You were part of the all-party delegation. How successful do you consider the outreach?

Salman Khurshid: I consider it very successful. The goal was to engage with multiple countries and urge them to go beyond expressing sympathy - to take concrete steps against terrorism. Terrorism affects not only India but also many other nations. We emphasised the need for global cooperation in fighting this menace, and the response was encouraging.

IANS: What would you like to say about your post on X where you asked, "Is it so difficult to be patriotic?" What were you referring to?

Salman Khurshid: That’s exactly what I’m asking. And I’m not getting an answer. If someone has to go abroad and speak for the country, is that difficult or easy? If someone is doing it, why should there be a problem? I don’t think it’s a bad thing—I think it’s a good thing. So, whatever is in the interest of the country, I believe everyone should support it.

IANS: Despite calling the outreach a success, your own party has raised questions. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "While terrorists are roaming freely, so are our MPs." How do you respond?

Salman Khurshid: Jairam Ramesh is right - we were indeed travelling. But if we hadn't been travelling, we would have been sitting idle. I’ve already communicated our efforts and achievements to both my party and the government. Let me be clear: I was sent by the Congress; I didn’t go on my own. I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopeful that the party will recognise the value of our work.

IANS: You praised the abrogation of Article 370 during your speech in Indonesia. What do you want to say about this?

Salman Khurshid: Why are you asking me about that? I don’t live in Jammu and Kashmir, though I do visit occasionally. Whether it was right or wrong is a matter of ongoing public debate. However, there is a real issue of statehood, and elected representatives are demanding its restoration. If we can be united in supporting that demand, it would be better for everyone.

IANS: What is your view on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's ‘Narendra Surrender’ remark?

Salman Khurshid: Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right, and I support him. I am a member of the Congress party and take leadership directions from him. If others want to interpret my loyalty or position differently, they may do so. But I’m clear on where I stand.

IANS: The BJP claims that Rahul Gandhi’s "Narendra Surrender" comment is being used by Pakistani media to further anti-India propaganda. They argue that even Pakistan hasn't used such harsh terms. What’s your take?

Salman Khurshid: Frankly, I don’t care what Pakistan says. I oppose everything they’ve done to promote terrorism. My only interest is in ensuring India gives a strong and clear message to Pakistan so that such behaviour is never repeated. I don’t watch Pakistani TV—there are enough Indian news channels to keep me informed.

