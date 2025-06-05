Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath Dies, BRS Leaders and Cadre in Shock

Maganti Gopinath, BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills Constituency, has passed away today. He complained of heart attack. He was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after his condition worsened. Maganti was treated on ventilator.

Maganti Gopinath was a former TDP leader who later joined the BRS. He maintained good relations with everyone and had a strong network in the Tollywood industry as well.

Upon hearing the tragic news, BRS leaders and party workers gathered in large numbers outside the hospital and at Maganti's residence.

Several politicians and film personalities expressed grief over the sudden passing of Maganti Gopinath.