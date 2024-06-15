Euros 2024: ‘Confident’ Cucurella set for impressive campaign with Spain

Berlin, June 15 (IANS) Marc Cucurella hopes his strong finish to the season with Chelsea can continue as he looks to help Spain to Euro 2024 success. The Chelsea left-back impressed in an inverted full-back role in the latter parts of the season, getting on the ball regularly as the Blues looked to start attacks down the left flank while moving into a more traditional defensive position when out of possession.

“Changing my role has been nice. I try to do whatever I can to help the side and if I play in more positions and it helps the team, I'm happy because I have more possibilities to play,” said Marc.

His impressive performances caught the eye and helped Cucurella earn a spot in Spain’s squad for the European Championships in Germany – which got underway on Friday night as the host nations faced Scotland – with Spain opening their campaign against Croatia in Berlin on Saturday.

"I think first in the first part of the season, I played right back as well and as always, I’ll try to do my best to help the team and to win the game. Whenever I’m on the pitch, I'm happy to help out but for sure I like to play this position [inverted left-back],” added the versatile fullback.

The immediate focus for Cucurella lies with La Roja and performing well in Germany but, following that tournament and a deserved break, the former Brighton man will be aiming to hit the ground running with Chelsea ahead of the new season.

‘I’m confident to go away with the national side. Coming into the tournament, I think I have been playing very well,” he concluded.

