Euro 2024: If we don't win, we're going to be disappointed, says Kane

Gelsenkirchen (Germany), June 16 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane said he wouldn't be satisfied with anything less than the Euro 2024 title.

England will enter the competition as one of the tournament favourites alongside France. They will start the campaign against Serbia on Monday (12:30 AM IST).

"We all want to be remembered to have won a major tournament with England - not just to have had good campaigns - so we know it is something to respect and be proud of, and to keep pushing ourselves," BBC Sport quoted Kane as saying.

"If we don't win, we're going to be disappointed," he added.

England finished as runners-up in the last edition of the continental showpiece after losing to Italy on penalties in the final.

Kane said his side is ready to face tough challenges in the competition in pursuit of the title.

"As much as you can be unlucky and go out on penalties, we really want to win and start winning as a national team because we have been taking steps towards this moment. It is going to be tough, we know that, but we're ready for the challenge."

He admitted the pressure of wearing the Three Lions jersey and representing the country on the global stage.

"It's not easy to play for England, first and foremost - even harder to get into the major tournaments.

"It's a proud achievement because I think it shows consistency, good work ethic, professionalism, and to be able to make yourself available for all the tournaments is not always easy," he added.

